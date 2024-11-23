Singapore Internet Health Info

An Internet-based health care information system has been launched inSingapore by Raffles Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Pte, a joint venture between the Raffles Medical Group and Kaiser Permanente International.
The HealthDirect service will "address the needs of patients to have access to medical information so they can make educated and informed decisions" with their doctors. A Chinese-language version of the service will be available in six months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze