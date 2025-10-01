Singapore Named As APEC Center for GCP

Singapore is to become the regional center for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation countries to meet and resolve their differences over research procedures and clinical tests on pharmaceuticals, reports the Straits Times.
The opening in Singapore this month of the APEC coordinating center for Good Clinical Practice is an important milestone for health care and pharmaceutical development in the region, said the chairman of Singapore's National Science and Technology Board, Teo Ming Kian.
"The established pharmaceutical industry in Singapore, coupled with our excellent practice, the presence of leading contract research organizations, efficient infrastructure and the strategic location in the region, position Singapore as a logical focus for scientific and clinical research activities," he said. Currently funded by the NSTB, the GCP center is sited at the National University of Singapore, and will be run by a committee drawn from the NUS, the Ministry of Health, the Economic development Board and the NSTB.
