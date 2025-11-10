Monday 10 November 2025

Singapore Plans Drug Reclassifications

30 October 1995

Singapore's Health Ministry is planning to reclassify approximately 80 prescription drug products to enable them to be dispensed by a pharmacist without a doctor's prescription.

Aline Wong, Senior Minister of State for health and Education, told the country's Annual Pharmacy Congress earlier this month that following the recommendations of the Medicines Advisory Committee, the prescription drugs which she is proposing for pharmacy dispensing without a prescription include such widely-used products as cimetidine, sodium cromoglycate, high-dose vitamin B complex and topical creams for fungal infections.

In order to qualify for reclassification, the products must have been previously switched from prescription-only status in advanced nations such as the UK and the USA, and they must have been in use in Singapore as prescription drugs for at least five years with a low incidence of adverse drug reactions.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze