Singapore Plans Drug Reclassifications

Singapore's Health Ministry is planning to reclassify approximately 80 prescription drug products to enable them to be dispensed by a pharmacist without a doctor's prescription.
Aline Wong, Senior Minister of State for health and Education, told the country's Annual Pharmacy Congress earlier this month that following the recommendations of the Medicines Advisory Committee, the prescription drugs which she is proposing for pharmacy dispensing without a prescription include such widely-used products as cimetidine, sodium cromoglycate, high-dose vitamin B complex and topical creams for fungal infections.
In order to qualify for reclassification, the products must have been previously switched from prescription-only status in advanced nations such as the UK and the USA, and they must have been in use in Singapore as prescription drugs for at least five years with a low incidence of adverse drug reactions.
