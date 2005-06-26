Wednesday 19 November 2025

Singapore's Biopolis to expand as companies fight for space

26 June 2005

The demand for research laboratories at Singapore's Biopolis, a purpose-built biomedical R&D hub, has been so strong that development of phase II is already underway less than two years after it opened; phase I with 2 million square feet of space is over 90% occupied. Phase II will start with two new buildings providing an additional 400,000 square feet to house the R&D operations of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

"The overwhelming demand for spaces at Biopolis leading to the accelerated phase II development signals the exponential growth of the biomedical sciences R&D community in Singapore. It bears testimony to Singapore's success in building a world-class R&D environment," said Yeoh Keat Chuan, deputy director, biomedical sciences group of the Singapore Economic Development Board. "The nucleus of top scientific talent who work at Biopolis, supported by advanced infrastructure and services, is paving the way for world-class drug discovery, clinical development and translational research activities in Singapore," Mr Yeoh added.

Chong Lit Cheong, chief executive of JTC Corp, the developer of Biopolis, added: "the demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for phase II is expected to be equally high, as companies are attracted by the ability to conduct world-class science in Singapore. We expect more blue chip companies to follow the lead set by heavyweights like GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and the 15 other companies that have established R&D facilities at Biopolis."

