Singapore's Medishield Likely To Be Extended To Over 70-Year-Olds

Singapore's Health Minister, George Yeo, has said the government is likely to extend medical insurance coverage for Singaporeans and permanent residents under the Medishield program beyond 70 years to 75-year-olds from this year. However, the Straits Times reported, Mr Yeo told the parliament that extension of the age limit would mean higher premiums. He added that the Ministry is now working out a rebate system so that those who enrolled early would get a rebate when they were older.

Mr Yeo also noted that beyond the age of 75, there was a "steep curve" in the actuarial sense, so it is necessary to move cautiously. But in any case, he pointed out, there is always the Medifund, which is the comprehensive insurance of last resort. Medifund was set up to provide financial assistance to those who are unable to pay their medical bills. Medifund and Medishield accounts have been set up under a compulsory government Central Provident Fund scheme, into which all Singaporeans, permanent residents and employers pay each month.