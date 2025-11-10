Singapore Switches 44 Prescription Drugs

The Singapore Health Ministry has reclassified 44 drugs which can now be dispensed by a pharmacist without a prescription. The move follows an announcement last month by Aline Wong, Senior Minister of State for Health and Education (Marketletter October 30).

Dr Wong had said the products to be declassified must have been switched from prescription-Only status in developed countries such as the USA and the UK, and used in Singapore as Prescription-Only medicines for at least five years with no serious side effects. The 44 switched products fulfil these criteria, and can now be purchased from a pharmacy under a pharmacist's supervision.

The products cover five categories: high-dose vitamin B complex tablets or solutions; eye and nose drops for allergies; treatments for vaginal and female urinary tract fungal infections; high-strength urea cream for dry skin; and tablets for gastric problems, heartburn and flatulence. For the latter, the pharmacist may recommend no more than two weeks' supply.