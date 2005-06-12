SingVax Pte debuts in Singapore

SingVax Pte Ltd, Singapore's first vaccine development company for infectious diseases in humans, was established late May. The company was founded by two vaccine industry veterans and Bio*One Capital, a leading fund management group for biomedical sciences based in the island state, according to the Singapore Economic Development Board.
The new firm will focus on developing prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases which are prevalent in the Asia Pacific region. The company is targeting vaccine candidates that address significant unmet medical needs, and will concentrate on products that can rapidly enter clinical development.
It is building up its in-house vaccine development infrastructure and currently has two products in development. These include a Japanese encephalitis vaccine for the prevention of this viral infection and an enterovirus 71 vaccine against hand, foot and mouth disease. SingVax' product development programs will be carried out at its 4,000 square-foot-plus facility, located at the Helios building within Biopolis, a world-class R&D complex in Singapore. The company expects to grow to a team of 30 professional and skilled staff in 2006.
