Sino Biopharma to buy 20 drug plants

Sino Biopharmaceutical plans to buy 20 pharmaceutical factories inmainland China, according to a report in the Hong Kong Economic Journal. The company said that it is convinced it can help these factories, which are losing money, correct the situation.

Sino Biopharma will also decide on two-to-three acquisition targets this year, the report states, adding that the firm has cash reserves of approximately HK$120 million ($15.4 million).