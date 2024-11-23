Sino-French Vaccines Joint Venture

- French company Basde Melier Serum Vaccine and the Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Product Company have established a joint venture in Shenzhen, with investment in the project amounting to $28 million. The new company will develop, register, produce and sell a range of vaccines through cooperation in China. It will concentrate its efforts on developing new types of combined vaccines which are suitable for the Asian market.
