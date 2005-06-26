Sinovac gets first order for Bilive

Beijing, China-headquartered Sinovac Biotech has received the first purchase order for Bilive, its state-of-the-art combined hepatitis A and B vaccine, was signed on June 16 with the Center for Disease Control in the Hunan Province.

Sales were expected to begin in April, but a new government distribution regulation system caused disruptions to manufacturers throughut China.

In order to improve the control and prevention of infectious diseases, and to protect human and public health, the federal government decided major changes were required. To this end, the government announced a change to its "Regulations on Vaccine Distribution and Prophylactic Immunization on March 24. This caused the provincial CDC's to modify their respective regulations for vaccine distribution, and the new regulations went into effect on June 1.