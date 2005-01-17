Sinovac's Bileve cleared by China's FDA

Beijing, China-headquartered Sinovac Biotech has obtained final approval for its combined hepatitis A and B vaccine, Bileve, from the Chinese Food and Drug Administration.

Representing the first combined inactivated Hepatitis A&B vaccine developed by Chinese scientists, the product has only one competitor - GlaxoSmithKline's Twinrix - which is not currently available in China and carries a much higher price tag than Bileve, the group noted.