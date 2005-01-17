Sirna and Targeted Genetics form research alliance

Sirna Therapeutics and Targeted Genetics have entered into a research collaboration with the aim of developing a novel therapy for Huntington's disease, via the utilization of the latter's adeno-associated virus delivery platform, the US groups said.

Research will be focused on the development of a therapeutic short interfering RNA targeting the gene that encodes the HD protein. "There are no treatments for HD, and we believe that vector-expressed RNAi-based approaches may have significant potential in slowing or halting disease progression," said Howard Robin, Sirna's chief executive.