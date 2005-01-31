Sirna discusses R&D pipeline

Sirna Therapeutic of the USA says that it is advancing six major programs in its broadly diversified, clinical-stage product pipeline, adding that this demonstrates the vast opportunity of short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) in systemic, local and topical delivery, enabling the company to address a serious unmet medical need (Huntington's disease), major disease markets (asthma and diabetes) and novel commercial programs (hair removal). Key programs are also focused on age-related macular degeneration, which is Sirna's first program to enter Phase I clinical testing, and oncology, through a collaboration with Eli Lilly.
Howard Robin, chief executive, stated: "the Sirna product pipeline addresses multi-billion-dollar global markets across diverse disease targets, allowing us to reduce risk while at the same time attract multiple partners. Notably, we have entered into collaborations with Eli Lilly in oncology and Targeted Genetics in Huntington's disease, and acquired Skinetics Biosciences to form our dermatology division. Each relationship has contributed to our development of what we believe is the most advanced and comprehensive pipeline in RNAi."
