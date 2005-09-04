SIRS-Lab/Biosite in sepsis diagnostics deal

German biotechnology firm SIRS-Lab GmbH has entered into an agreement with USA-based biomedical group Biosite to evaluate and potentially commercialize sepsis markers.

Under the alliance, SIRS-Lab will provide access to selected biomarkers for sepsis, to which the US firm will then make antibodies using its proprietary antibody development process. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stefan Russwurm, the Jena, Germany-based company's chief executive, noted that: "this agreement combines the strengths of both companies- Biosite's proven antibody development process, with our expertise in molecular medicine concerning inflammatory diseases."