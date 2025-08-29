Friday 29 August 2025

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

5 November 20259 November 2025
National Harbor, MDGaylord National Resort & Convention Center
SITC 2025 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting and Pre‑Conference Programs. The event gathers professionals across academia, industry, government, and regulatory agencies to focus on advancing cancer immunotherapy through research, education, and clinical translation.

The programme includes pre‑conference activities such as workshops and grant-writing sessions, followed by the main meeting featuring oral and poster sessions for submitted abstracts—including regular, Young Investigator Award, and late-breaking presentations—all published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. Attendees include basic and clinical researchers, clinicians, trainees, allied health professionals, pharmacists, payers, and patient advocates. The conference also supports early‑career scientists through dedicated programming and offers both in-person and virtual participation options.

Company Spotlight

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.




