Six Major Launches Planned For 1997 As Part Of Astra's Growth Strategy

With the antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) set to become the world's leading product in 1998 (Marketletter December 16), there is much debate as to the future of the Swedish firm Astra, which produces the drug. Some industry observers have expressed doubts about how the company will fill the gap once Losec starts to come off patent in 2001.
Astra executives set out to show exactly how they will do this at a meeting this month in London. Hakan Mogren, president and chief executive of Astra, said that the firm will continue to grow by expanding marketing and increasing production capacity. He also said that in 1997 Astra will be launching six new products.
In the area of pain control, Astra will launch Naropin (ropivacaine), an analgesic anesthetic with dose-dependent specificity for surgical anesthesia and acute pain management, which maximizes motor block in analgesia, explained Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, president of Astra pain control.
