Six-month EU exclusivity is an "absolute minimum" pediatric incentive, says EFPIA

To achieve the goal of developing better medicines for children in Europe, the European Commission's proposal for a fixed-term six-month incentive is an absolute minimum to strike a balance with the requirements on the research-based pharmaceutical industry to conduct pediatric investigations, according to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations.

As briefly noted in last week's Marketletter, the European Parliament's Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety, the ENVI, voted to support Commission proposals for a six-month extension of a patent or Supplementary Protection Certificate on pediatric medicines, to compensate for the obligation to conduct clinical trials in children.