Wednesday 19 November 2025

Skin sterol: indicator of coronary calcium?

26 June 2005

Data published in the July issue of the journal Atherosclerosis indicates that skin tissue cholesterol, or skin sterol, is at least as predictive of the presence of coronary calcium as traditional risk factors such as serum lipid measures.

Elevated levels of skin sterol, measured non-invasively by the Canadian predictive medicine-focused group International Medical Innovations' PREVU Point of Care Skin Sterol Test, which is licensed worldwide to McNeil Consumer Healthcare for marketing and distribution, are strongly associated with subclinical coronary artery disease, and thereby represent a potential tool to identify at-risk patients, it says.

"This latest data confirm that skin sterol is an effective indicator in the identification of the presence of early heart disease," commented Brent Norton, chief executive of IMI. "Skin sterol is associated with the presence of coronary artery calcification independent of traditional risk factors, including blood cholesterol," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze