Skin sterol: indicator of coronary calcium?

Data published in the July issue of the journal Atherosclerosis indicates that skin tissue cholesterol, or skin sterol, is at least as predictive of the presence of coronary calcium as traditional risk factors such as serum lipid measures.

Elevated levels of skin sterol, measured non-invasively by the Canadian predictive medicine-focused group International Medical Innovations' PREVU Point of Care Skin Sterol Test, which is licensed worldwide to McNeil Consumer Healthcare for marketing and distribution, are strongly associated with subclinical coronary artery disease, and thereby represent a potential tool to identify at-risk patients, it says.

"This latest data confirm that skin sterol is an effective indicator in the identification of the presence of early heart disease," commented Brent Norton, chief executive of IMI. "Skin sterol is associated with the presence of coronary artery calcification independent of traditional risk factors, including blood cholesterol," he added.