Skin sterol: indicator of coronary calcium?

Data published in the July issue of the journal Atherosclerosis indicates that skin tissue cholesterol, or skin sterol, is at least as predictive of the presence of coronary calcium as traditional risk factors such as serum lipid measures.
Elevated levels of skin sterol, measured non-invasively by the Canadian predictive medicine-focused group International Medical Innovations' PREVU Point of Care Skin Sterol Test, which is licensed worldwide to McNeil Consumer Healthcare for marketing and distribution, are strongly associated with subclinical coronary artery disease, and thereby represent a potential tool to identify at-risk patients, it says.
"This latest data confirm that skin sterol is an effective indicator in the identification of the presence of early heart disease," commented Brent Norton, chief executive of IMI. "Skin sterol is associated with the presence of coronary artery calcification independent of traditional risk factors, including blood cholesterol," he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze