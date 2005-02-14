SkyePharm and First Horizon are closer to FDA approval

London, UK-headquartered SkyePharma has announced an extension of its existing agreement with the USA's First Horizon Pharmaceutical over their novel fenofibrate formulation (Marketletter May 24, 2004).
SkyePharma develops drug-delivery technologies and has been working with US company Future Horizon , which markets and sells brand name prescription drugs. Their joint effort centers on fenofibrate, a treatment for cardiovascular conditions that reduces the amount of cholesterol in the blood.
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