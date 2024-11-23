SkyePharma And BM In Drug Deal

Brightstone, the US subsidiary of SkyePharma, has acquired the rights to Gensia's AB-rated bioequivalent form of Pfizer's Procardia XL (nifedipine), a treatment for angina and hypertension, and is to develop the product with Boehringer Mannheim.

SkyePharma will receive operating income from sales of the product, from which it will pay royalties to Gensia.