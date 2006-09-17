SkyePharma and Mundipharma establish European Flutiform deal

UK-based drugmaker SkyePharma says that it has entered into an agreement with Switzerland's Mundipharma which will focus on the development, marketing and distribution of the former's respiratory drug Flutiform (fluticasone and formoterol). The deal specifies that Mundipharma will have exclusive rights to market the product in Europe and other territories outside North, Central and South America, with an option to negotiate exclusive rights in Japan.
The product was developed as a combined treatment for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and is delivered via a non-CFC metered dose aerosol inhaler. The drug is manufactured using the firm's proprietary SkyeDry formulation technology, which is designed to ensure a reliable dosage after extended periods of storage.
15 million-euro deal
