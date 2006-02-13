SkyePharma confirms appointments of Frank Condella and Ken Cunningham

UK drug delivery specialist group SkyePharma has confirmed the appointment of Frank Condella as chief executive and Ken Cunningham as chief operating officer, with both signing contracts for one year. The company also rejected the call by shareholder activists to name Bob Thian as chairman, a post that has been given to Argeris Karabelas (see page 2) following the ousting of Ian Gowrie-Smith. It also said that Mr Thian had rejected the possibility of being elected a non-executive director.
