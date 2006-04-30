SkyePharma ends Propofol deal with Endo

The UK's SkyePharma says that it has agreed with its North American partner Endo Pharmaceuticals to terminate the joint development of Propofol IDD-D (diprivan), an injectable anesthetic and sedative that was licensed to the US firm in December 2002. SkyePharma is evaluating its options worldwide for this product, which remains under strategic review.

Under the terms of the 2002 agreement with Endo, SkyePharma would have been responsible for the cost of Phase III development for Propofol IDD-D (estimated to be up to $30.0 million) but could have received up to $45.0 million in additional milestone payments from Endo if the product had been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration with a label meeting certain predetermined criteria, and also a share of the US firm's sales if the product that could have varied between 30%-60% (out of which SkyePharma would have paid for manufacturing costs).