Skyepharma Formed By Ian Gowrie-Smith

The shrinking number of UK pharmaceutical companies has grown by one with the birth of drug delivery firm Skyepharma. The company has been established by Ian Gowrie-Smith, formerly the acquisitive force behind Medeva.

Mr Gowrie-Smith acquired Black & Edgington earlier this year (Marketletters passim). The company's main business was to provide marquees for major sporting events. Shares in the company were suspended towards the end of November and Mr Gowrie-Smith has disposed of the marquee business replacing it through acquisition with a drug delivery business, and has changed the company name to Skypharma.