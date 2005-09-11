SkyePharma/Novartis' Foradil Certihaler launched in Germany

l UK drugmaker SkyePharma says that its partner, Swiss drug major Novartis, has launched their co-developed compound Foradil Certihaler (formoterol fumarate), a powder for inhalation, on the German market for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The German pharmaceutical regulatory authority approved the agent in June and it was submitted for regulatory review in Europe on a country-by-country basis beginning in December 2002. It has now been cleared in Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Portugal and the Netherlands, as well as in Germany, and has also been approved in five countries in Latin America and in South Africa and was submitted for US regulatory review in December 2002. The Food and Drug Administration assessed the product as "approvable" and Novartis has provided the agency with additional requested data.
