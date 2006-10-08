SkyePharma's 1st-half 2006 loss doubles

UK drugmaker SkyePharma says that its revenues for the first six months of 2006 reached L25.6 million ($48.3 million), a 29% fall on the like, year-ago period, due to the phasing of recognition of up-front revenues received in 2006 for the US marketing and distribution rights for its bronchodilator Flutiform (a formoterol and fluticasone combination in a metered-dose inhaler). Phase III trials of the firm's key product are expected to end mid-2007.

During the period, the London-based drug-delivery specialist said that its pretax loss doubled to L26.4 million, with loss per share rising to L0.035 versus L0.021, as R&D costs soared 76.1% to L19.2 million.

Contract development and licensing revenue in the half year fell L9.3 million to L10.2 million as revenues recognized from milestone payments and up-front fees received on the signing of agreements plummetted 47.1% to L8.3 million.