SkyePharma's loss increases 65% in 2006

UK-based drug developer SkyePharma says that its net loss for the full year 2006 was L77.7 million ($105.6 million), up 52.7% on the deficit it recorded in 2005. The company said that the deepening loss was due to restructuring and disposal costs, which reached a total of L130.0 million over two years, as well as to increasing R&D expenditure.

SkyePharma also reported a 15% drop in its revenues, to L43.0 million, despite a 24% increase in licensing and milestone fees, which hit L30.0 million. The firm added that its turnover was unlikely to grow during the year due to the impact of costs associated with the ongoing development of its combination asthma drug Flutiform (formoterol and fluticasone), currently being assessed in a Phase III trial program.

The company's share price rose 2.2% in trading on the London Stock Exchange on the day of the announcement, April 26.