SkyePharma's Pulmicort formulation filed in Europe

UK drug-delivery specialist SkyePharma says that its novel, pressurized, metered-dose aerosol inhaler formulation of AstraZeneca's inhaled anti-asthma drug Pulmicort (budesonide) has been filed in its first European market. The agent will be available in two strengths, 100mcg and 200mcg, and uses non-ozone depleting hydrofluoroalkanes as the propellant, rather than chlorofluorocarbons. SkyePharma developed the new HFA pMDI device, which employs its proprietary formulation technology, and also conducted the clinical development program for the Anglo-Swedish drug major, triggering an undisclosed milestone payment. SkyePharma will also earn a royalty on AstraZeneca's sales of its formulation.
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