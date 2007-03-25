SkyePharma's zileuton partner Critical Thera in co-promotion accord

UK-based drug developer SkyePharma says that US firm Critical Therapeutics, with which it is developing the asthma drug zileuton CR, has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Dey LP, and affiliate of Germany's Merck KGaA.

SkyePharma explained that, as a result of the deal, a staff of 240 representatives will be available to promote the product, once it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. US launch of the drug is expected in the second half of the year.