SkyePharma sees 17% 1st-qtr turnover hike

UK drug-delivery specialist SkyePharma has reported a 17% rise in turnover to L62.2 million ($118.8 million) for the first three months of 2005. This excludes L5.5 million of milestones received during 2004, the firm noted. Royalty income increased 39% to L26.0 million. Gross profit was up 33% to L31.0 million, while net loss fell 44% to L24.3 million, or 3.9 pence a share.

Along with announcing its results, SkyePharma revealed the settlement it had reached with drug giant GlaxoSmithKline over royalties on Paxil CR (paroxetine), a formulation developed using its technology (see page 3), and stated that it was near to a long-awaited agreement on one of its asthma products which could bring in up to $160.0 million for the company. The combined news sent the firm's recently-battered share price up 10% to 55.0 pence on April 28.

Non-executive chairman Ian Gowrie-Smith said: "we have negotiated Heads of Terms with a major global pharmaceutical company to develop and distribute our key pulmonary product Flutiform, a formoterol/fluticasone combination product in a powdered metered-dose aerosol inhaler." The accord, which at this point is non-binding, includes milestone payments and reimbursement of clinical development costs, as well as double-digit royalties. Flutiform has now completed Phase II clinical studies and a marketing approval filing is expected in 2007.