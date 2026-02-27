Slate Medicines is focused on headache disorders, with an initial emphasis on migraine prevention. The company is built around PACAP blockade, positioned as a clinically validated mechanism distinct from CGRP-targeted preventive medicines.
Its lead asset is SLTE-1009, an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody in-licensed from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. Slate is also advancing an undisclosed follow-on pipeline.
Slate Medicines is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The company is structured as a focused, development-stage biotech, using external clinical networks for early trials and specialist KOL engagement in headache medicine.
Slate Medicines launched in February 2026 with $130 million in Series A financing. The funding coincided with the in-licensing of SLTE-1009 and set the company’s initial execution plan around first-in-human development.
The company was co-founded by Neil Buckley and RA Capital’s Sera Medicines, a biologics-focused accelerator, with early backing from a syndicate led by RA Capital, Forbion and Foresite Capital.
Slate’s disclosed priorities include:
The development thesis is targeted toward patients with inadequate response to current standards of care.
Slate is building around biologics rather than a broad platform story.
Core modality and design intent:
The foundational partnership is the SLTE-1009 license from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s broader partnering logic is likely to be development and scale-driven, with optionality for later-stage collaboration if pivotal execution or commercialization requires added infrastructure.
Slate develops biologic therapies for migraine and other headache disorders. The strategy is to establish PACAP blockade as a practical preventive option, with a product profile designed around convenient subcutaneous dosing.
PACAP is positioned as a migraine-relevant biology that is distinct from CGRP. Slate’s thesis is that targeting an orthogonal pathway can expand preventive options, particularly for patients who do not respond adequately to existing treatments.
SLTE-1009 is an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody in-licensed from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. It is engineered with half-life extension and is being developed for subcutaneous administration, with the aim of enabling convenient at-home dosing.
SLTE-1009 is planned to enter Phase I in mid-2026. Early development is expected to establish safety, pharmacokinetics and the dosing profile needed to support Phase II proof-of-concept studies in migraine prevention.
Slate is explicitly targeting an injection profile that supports subcutaneous dosing and practical use. Differentiation will hinge on whether it can combine target validation with a deliverable regimen and competitive efficacy and tolerability.
The main watchpoints are:
The critical milestones are execution-driven:
