A Raleigh, North Carolina-based biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies targeting PACAP for the prevention of migraine and other headache disorders. Slate Medicines launched in 2026 with a $130 million Series A to advance an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody designed for convenient subcutaneous dosing.

Company Overview

Slate Medicines is focused on headache disorders, with an initial emphasis on migraine prevention. The company is built around PACAP blockade, positioned as a clinically validated mechanism distinct from CGRP-targeted preventive medicines.

Its lead asset is SLTE-1009, an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody in-licensed from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. Slate is also advancing an undisclosed follow-on pipeline.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Slate Medicines is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company is structured as a focused, development-stage biotech, using external clinical networks for early trials and specialist KOL engagement in headache medicine.





Founding and History

Slate Medicines launched in February 2026 with $130 million in Series A financing. The funding coincided with the in-licensing of SLTE-1009 and set the company’s initial execution plan around first-in-human development.

The company was co-founded by Neil Buckley and RA Capital’s Sera Medicines, a biologics-focused accelerator, with early backing from a syndicate led by RA Capital, Forbion and Foresite Capital.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Slate’s disclosed priorities include:

migraine prevention

other headache disorders where PACAP biology is implicated

The development thesis is targeted toward patients with inadequate response to current standards of care.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Slate is building around biologics rather than a broad platform story.

Core modality and design intent:

monoclonal antibody targeting PACAP

engineered half-life extension to support subcutaneous dosing and at-home administration





Key Personnel

Gregory Oakes, chief executive officer and board director

Neil Buckley, president and chief operating officer

Roger Cady, MD, chief medical officer





Strategic Partnerships

The foundational partnership is the SLTE-1009 license from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s broader partnering logic is likely to be development and scale-driven, with optionality for later-stage collaboration if pivotal execution or commercialization requires added infrastructure.





FAQ Section