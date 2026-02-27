Friday 27 February 2026

One To Watch

Slate Medicines

A Raleigh, North Carolina-based biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies targeting PACAP for the prevention of migraine and other headache disorders. Slate Medicines launched in 2026 with a $130 million Series A to advance an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody designed for convenient subcutaneous dosing.

Company Overview

Slate Medicines is focused on headache disorders, with an initial emphasis on migraine prevention. The company is built around PACAP blockade, positioned as a clinically validated mechanism distinct from CGRP-targeted preventive medicines.

Its lead asset is SLTE-1009, an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody in-licensed from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. Slate is also advancing an undisclosed follow-on pipeline.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Slate Medicines is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The company is structured as a focused, development-stage biotech, using external clinical networks for early trials and specialist KOL engagement in headache medicine.


Founding and History

Slate Medicines launched in February 2026 with $130 million in Series A financing. The funding coincided with the in-licensing of SLTE-1009 and set the company’s initial execution plan around first-in-human development.

The company was co-founded by Neil Buckley and RA Capital’s Sera Medicines, a biologics-focused accelerator, with early backing from a syndicate led by RA Capital, Forbion and Foresite Capital.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Slate’s disclosed priorities include:

  • migraine prevention
  • other headache disorders where PACAP biology is implicated

The development thesis is targeted toward patients with inadequate response to current standards of care.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Slate is building around biologics rather than a broad platform story.

Core modality and design intent:

  • monoclonal antibody targeting PACAP
  • engineered half-life extension to support subcutaneous dosing and at-home administration


Key Personnel

  • Gregory Oakes, chief executive officer and board director
  • Neil Buckley, president and chief operating officer
  • Roger Cady, MD, chief medical officer


Strategic Partnerships

The foundational partnership is the SLTE-1009 license from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s broader partnering logic is likely to be development and scale-driven, with optionality for later-stage collaboration if pivotal execution or commercialization requires added infrastructure.


FAQ Section

Slate develops biologic therapies for migraine and other headache disorders. The strategy is to establish PACAP blockade as a practical preventive option, with a product profile designed around convenient subcutaneous dosing.

PACAP is positioned as a migraine-relevant biology that is distinct from CGRP. Slate’s thesis is that targeting an orthogonal pathway can expand preventive options, particularly for patients who do not respond adequately to existing treatments.

SLTE-1009 is an anti-PACAP monoclonal antibody in-licensed from DartsBio Pharmaceuticals. It is engineered with half-life extension and is being developed for subcutaneous administration, with the aim of enabling convenient at-home dosing.

SLTE-1009 is planned to enter Phase I in mid-2026. Early development is expected to establish safety, pharmacokinetics and the dosing profile needed to support Phase II proof-of-concept studies in migraine prevention.

Slate is explicitly targeting an injection profile that supports subcutaneous dosing and practical use. Differentiation will hinge on whether it can combine target validation with a deliverable regimen and competitive efficacy and tolerability.

The main watchpoints are:

  • translation of PACAP blockade into consistent preventive efficacy in migraine populations
  • dose and exposure requirements compatible with subcutaneous administration
  • safety and tolerability suitable for chronic preventive use
  • clarity on differentiation versus established CGRP options and other emerging PACAP programs

The critical milestones are execution-driven:

  • successful initiation and completion of Phase I
  • selection of dose and regimen suitable for Phase II
  • early clinical signals that support progression into Phase II and later Phase III programs in migraine prevention
Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Slate Medicines News

Slate launches with $130m to advance migraine antibody into clinic
25 February 2026
More Slate Medicines news >


Today's issue

Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
Pharmaceutical
Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lilly's oral GLP-1 orforglipron bests oral semaglutide
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
New data adds to case for bictegravir and lenacapavir in HIV
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Turbine raises $25m in series B and expands into immunology
26 February 2026
Generics
Hikma down despite delivering group revenue and profit growth
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
US states sue HHS over overhaul of childhood vaccine schedule
26 February 2026
Biotechnology
Sarepta seeks new boss amid Doug Ingram retirement
26 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze