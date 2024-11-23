Slovak Health Care Prices In August

The Slovak Statistical Office reports that the retail price of healthcare in the Slovak Republic in August was 15.8% higher than in August 1996, against an inflation rate rise of 6.5%, notes CTK Business News.
The Office also said that 71% of Slovaks surveyed in a recent poll felt the need to offer bribes in order to obtain "adequate" treatment from the health service.
