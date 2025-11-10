Slovak Republic Health Care Law Change

The Slovak Republic's parliament has passed a law which regulates the conditions of providing medical treatment paid for by health insurance, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. A list of medicines and medical aids paid for by the health insurance office is also part of the new law.
The parliament was bound to pass the law by a Constitutional Court decision last year, which said that the Health Ministry's ordinance under which people had to pay part of the cost of medicine contradicted the Slovak constitution.
Meantime, it is reported that the Ministry of Health has been allocated 10.4 billion koruna ($356.3 million) under the country's 1995 state budget.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze