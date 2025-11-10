Slovak Republic Health Care Law Change

The Slovak Republic's parliament has passed a law which regulates the conditions of providing medical treatment paid for by health insurance, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. A list of medicines and medical aids paid for by the health insurance office is also part of the new law.

The parliament was bound to pass the law by a Constitutional Court decision last year, which said that the Health Ministry's ordinance under which people had to pay part of the cost of medicine contradicted the Slovak constitution.

Meantime, it is reported that the Ministry of Health has been allocated 10.4 billion koruna ($356.3 million) under the country's 1995 state budget.