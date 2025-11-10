Slovakia's Pharma Industry Improves

Slovak Economics Minister Jan Ducky says production in the Republic's chemical and pharmaceutical industries rose 12% in the first five months of 1995, after a three-year recession, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Exports rose 20%. Slovakia is looking to export its chemical product surplus, particularly to ex-Soviet states such as Russia and Ukraine, and is focusing on large investment programs, seeking funding from abroad, he said.

The Trend economic weekly says Slovak drug firms substantially improved their rankings among the top 100 national companies in 1994, although none made the top five for sales or pre-tax profits.

Meantime, the government has indicated that it will maintain majority control in the partially-privatized, "strategically" important Medika drug company, reports CTK. The government is also preparing a plan for gradual increases in prices of health care services, after talks with the International Monetary Fund on conditions for further IMF support for the economy.