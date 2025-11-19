Slovakofarma Hlohovec financial results

- Slovakofarma Hlohovec, a pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Slovak Republic, recorded gross profits of 631 million koruna ($20.8 million), down 6% in the first six months of 1995. Net profits were 377 million koruna, down 3% on the like, year-earlier period, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.

The firm's economic development is favorable, said a company spokesperson, and this year's annual profit is expected to be higher than planned.

As well as producing, researching and developing drugs, Slovakofarma manufactures barrier creams, toothpastes, vitamins and medicinal teas, holding an 11.9% market share for these items in the 12 months to June this year. It is the second largest pharmaceutical company on the Czech market after Leciva.