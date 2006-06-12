Slow start for Nevada drug import program

A prescription drug importation program operated by the US State of Nevada (Marketletters passim) has led to 10 orders a day for four licensed Canadian pharmacies. The web site established to promote the new scheme has received about 100,000 in the past month, yet so far this has not translated into a large volume of drug sales.

US drugmakers accuse programs such as the one operated in Nevada of "importing Canadian price controls" and threatening drug firms' ability to pay for R&D.