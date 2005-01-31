Slowdown in revenue growth forecast for AstraZeneca

According to the latest edition of Wood Mackenzie's sales forecasting and analytical tool, Productview, recent news on some of AstraZeneca's key products is likely to have a significant impact on the company's revenue growth. Over the period 2003-8, revenues are now forecast to return a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% against previous expectations of 9.2%. As such, Wood Mackenzie, a global life sciences information provider, predicts AstraZeneca will generate revenues of $25.3 billion in 2008, over $3.0 billion below previous expectations.

AstraZeneca was hit by three major setbacks in the final quarter of 2004. Its key pipeline product Exanta (ximelagatran) was rejected by the US Food and Drug Administration, Crestor (rosuvastatin) became the subject of mounting safety concerns and Iressa (gefitinib) failed to demonstrate any survival benefit in a pivotal trial (Marketletters passim). Meanwhile, the widespread availability of cheaper, alternative proton pump inhibitor antiulcerant drugs has curbed the growth prospects for the firm's Nexium (esomeprazole).