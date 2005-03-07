Slowdown in Swiss pharma market growth

Pharmaceutical sales in Switzerland increased 4.5% last year to reach a value of 4.05 billion Swiss francs ($3.46 billion), and this was the lowest rate of growth seen in the market for a decade, according to the industry organization Interpharma.
Annual domestic market growth has been averaging 6.5%- 9.7% in recent years, but Interpharma notes that a major factor in last year's slowdown was a 30% increase in the use of reimbursed generic drugs. The Swiss market for generics has tripled in value since 2000 and was worth 184 million francs last year, says the group, which adds that this fast growth has been boosted by increasing levels of generic substitution by pharmacies.
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