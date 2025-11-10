Small-Molecule Antithrombotics

Canadian biotechnology firm BioChem Pharma has entered into another major collaboration, this time with Warner-Lambert subsidiary Parke-Davis of the USA, for a program seeking to develop and market orally-active small-molecule compounds for the treatment and prevention of thrombosis.
The initial development targets for the collaboration will be low molecular weight compounds which can inhibit thrombin or other key components in clot formation, such as Factor Xa. A joint team of BioChem and Parke-Davis researchers will direct the program, and each firm will contribute equal resources. The agreement calls for an upfront payment to BioChem, milestone payments and royalties on sales. Commercial rights to candidates, should they reach the market, will be split between the companies. BioChem will have rights in Canada and Europe, with W-L having rights in the rest of the world.
