Monday 10 November 2025

Smaller US Drug Firms Performed Well In 2nd Qtr

13 August 1995

Smaller US pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology firms generally performed well in the second quarter and first half of 1995. Some firms, such as AL Pharma and Roberts, have been refocusing their businesses.

- A L Pharma's second-quarter 1995 earnings per share increased 17%, and for the first six months 23% on a comparable basis. The firm points out that results for the first half of 1994 were restated in a manner similar to a pooling of interests to reflect the combining of the human and animal health businesses of Apothekernes Laboratorium with the company.

In the quarter, operating income rose 33% to $10.4 million, and 37% in the first half to $23.2 million. Einar Sissener, chief executive of A L, said: "the solid 37% improvement in operating income and 23% increase in earnings per share for the first half of 1995 reflects significant progress in our businesses because the results were achieved despite several external factors which negatively impacted our business, including an unusually mild flu season, weakness in the US swine industry and a shifting of the vaccinating practices in salmon farming to the second half of the year. Considering the seasonality of certain of our businesses, and assuming a strong second-half aquaculture market, along with anticipated receipt of several new product approvals in our US pharmaceuticals division in the third quarter, we are optimistic about our earnings growth in the second half of 1995."

