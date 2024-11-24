Company Overview
SmartCella was founded in 2014, is based in Tullinge, Sweden and has three units:
- SmartWise with the FDA-approved Extroducer, an endovascular device that enables direct tissue or organ infusion to hard-to-reach organs and tumors.
- SmartCella Solutions creating novel mRNA therapies and platforms that enable cell-mediated delivery of protein and mRNA to specific regions, even within organs.
- Procella with advanced capabilities within stem cell therapy development and cGMP manufacturing inhouse. Procella collaborates with AstraZeneca on a globally licensed cardiac stem cell therapy to repair parts of the heart damaged from a heart attack and has a growing pipeline of stem cell therapies.