Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

SmartCella

A biotech company developing targeted therapies by combining first-in-class delivery platforms with cell and gene therapies.

Company Overview

SmartCella was  founded in 2014, is based in Tullinge, Sweden and  has three units: 

  • SmartWise with the FDA-approved Extroducer, an endovascular device that enables direct tissue or organ infusion to hard-to-reach organs and tumors. 
  • SmartCella Solutions creating novel mRNA therapies and platforms that enable cell-mediated delivery of protein and mRNA to specific regions, even within organs. 
  • Procella with advanced capabilities within stem cell therapy development and cGMP manufacturing inhouse. Procella collaborates with AstraZeneca on a globally licensed cardiac stem cell therapy to repair parts of the heart damaged from a heart attack and has a growing pipeline of stem cell therapies.


Latest SmartCella News

Innovative mRNA-focused drug-device company raises $54 million
8 July 2024
More SmartCella news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze