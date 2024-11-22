Smith & Nephew half-year results

- In the UK, Smith & Nephew posted results for the half year ended July 1, 1995, that showed a swing to a pretax profit of L73.1 million ($114.8 million), compared to a loss of L65.8 million in the like, year-earlier period. Sales were up 3.5% to L503 million and earnings per share lifted to 3.84 pence from a loss of 8.61 pence in the like, 1994 period. The company expects to maintain progress as the benefits of recent acquisitions come through later this year.
