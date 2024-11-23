Smith & Nephew is to acquire Acufex Microsurgical

- UK's Smith & Nephew has announced that it is to aquire Acufex Microsugical, a US-based surgical instruments manufacturer, from its owner, Americian Home Products, at a cost of L90 million ($141.1 million). This comes as one of a string of moves made recently by the company, including the buying of Basel SpA and the selling of Perry, its medical gloves business.
