Smith & Nephew Report Interim First-Half Results For 1996

- At Smith & Nephew turnover increased by 7% to L540 million ($837.7 million) in the first-half of 1996. Pretax profit rose by 6% to L90.8 million and earnings per share were up 7% to 560p, before exceptional terms. Having reduced its debt from L61 million to L21 million, the company is to look for acquisitions of up to L500 million amid plans to move S&N into the top three in the health care field.