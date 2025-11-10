Smith & Nephew Sells Incontinence Medicine To Synthelabo

UK consumer products group Smith & Nephew has divested its incontinence product Ditropan (oxybutynin HCL) to the French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo.

The product is used mainly to treat women after childbirth who suffer from incontinence and has been available for around 10 years. It has been sold by Smith & Nephew in the UK, Ireland, and certain countries in the Middle East under license from the US company Hoechst Marion Roussel, which is controlled by German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst.

Synthelabo acquires Ditropan for L21.7 million ($33.7 million) in cash. The product contributed L2.4 million in net profits in 1994.