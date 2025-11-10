Smith & Nephew Sells Incontinence Medicine To Synthelabo

UK consumer products group Smith & Nephew has divested its incontinence product Ditropan (oxybutynin HCL) to the French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo.
The product is used mainly to treat women after childbirth who suffer from incontinence and has been available for around 10 years. It has been sold by Smith & Nephew in the UK, Ireland, and certain countries in the Middle East under license from the US company Hoechst Marion Roussel, which is controlled by German chemical and pharmaceutical group Hoechst.
Synthelabo acquires Ditropan for L21.7 million ($33.7 million) in cash. The product contributed L2.4 million in net profits in 1994.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze