SmithKline Beecham/ Boeh Mannheim: carvedilol

- SmithKline Beecham and Boehringer Mannheim Therapeutics have strengthened their collaborative agreement for Coreg/Kredex (carvedilol), a beta blocker which has shown remarkable activity on top of standard therapy in patients with congestive heart failure (Marketletters passim). Under the terms of the redrawn agreement, SB and Boehringer Mannheim Pharmaceuticals, the US affiliate of BMT, will copromote the drug in the USA for CHF, for which a New Drug Application will be submitted later this year. SB and BMT will comarket the drug in Europe and most other territories. The drug is already available for treating hypertension in some countries under the trade names Dilatrend, Dimitone and Kredex.