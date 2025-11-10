SmithKline Beecham Diversified Takeover Under FTC Eye

SmithKline Beecham says it has been notified by the US Federal Trade Commission that its $2.3 billion acquisition of the US pharmaceutical benefit management company Diversified Pharmaceutical Services last May (Marketletters passim) is to be examined. The FTC has already reviewed several recent takeovers, such as Eli Lilly's $4 billion bid for PCS and American Home's offer for Cyanamid (see story below).

SB adds that it is "not surprised to receive this notice, since the FTC has said it intends to continue assessing the ramifications of vertical integration by drug companies into pharmacy benefits management." It says that it worked in close cooperation with the FTC during its Hart-Scott-Rodino review of the acquisition, and at the time it proposed a voluntary firewall, which was agreed by the FTC and formally adopted by SB's management.

- Meantime Merck & Co has also confirmed the FTC is reviewing its acquisition of Medco, for which it paid $6.7 billion nearly a year ago. Merck says it is confident the agency's review "will demonstrate the pro-competitive effects" of the deal and "any agency concerns are already addressed by the way Medco conducts its business."