SmithKline Beecham Meets Expectations In 1995 3rd Qtr

Pretax profits in the third quarter of 1995 rose 9% to L310 million ($493 million) at Anglo-American pharmaceutical company SmithKline Beecham. Sales advanced 16% to L1.7 billion, and trading profits were L341 million, ahead 14%, in line with expectations.
Pharmaceutical turnover advanced 9% to L978 million and trading profit was up 11% to L220 million. There was strong growth of new pharmaceutical product sales, which advanced 26%. These products account for 29% of total pharmaceutical sales.
Sales of the antiemetic for cancer patients Kytril (granisetron) grew 40%, helped by wider availability of the oral formulation. Seroxat/Paxil (paroxetine) turnover was up 39%, and sales of Havrix, a hepatitis A vaccine, advanced 64%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze