SmithKline Beecham Meets Expectations In 1995 3rd Qtr

Pretax profits in the third quarter of 1995 rose 9% to L310 million ($493 million) at Anglo-American pharmaceutical company SmithKline Beecham. Sales advanced 16% to L1.7 billion, and trading profits were L341 million, ahead 14%, in line with expectations.

Pharmaceutical turnover advanced 9% to L978 million and trading profit was up 11% to L220 million. There was strong growth of new pharmaceutical product sales, which advanced 26%. These products account for 29% of total pharmaceutical sales.

Sales of the antiemetic for cancer patients Kytril (granisetron) grew 40%, helped by wider availability of the oral formulation. Seroxat/Paxil (paroxetine) turnover was up 39%, and sales of Havrix, a hepatitis A vaccine, advanced 64%.