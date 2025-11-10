SmithKline Beecham: new Augmentin data

- SmithKline Beecham has presented data at the 34th Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in the USA which suggest that its twice-daily formulation of its best-selling antibiotic Augmentin (amoxicillin plus clavulanate) is as effective as the currently-used three times-daily version. The study was conducted in both adults and children. The company is seeking approval for the twice-daily formulation on a worldwide basis.
