SmithKline Beecham's Coreg Approved For Hypertension In The USA

The US Food and Drug Administration approved SmithKline Beecham's Coreg (carvedilol) for marketing on September 14. The beta blocker is indicated for the management of patients with essential hypertension, either alone or in combination with other drugs such as thiazide diuretics.

SB already markets the drug in Europe (Scandinavia, Belgium and Denmark) under the trade name Kredex. SB's partner, Boehringer Mannheim, markets the drug in other European countries and territories outside the USA.

SB said that it would be presenting data at the American Heart Association meeting in November which would support the additional indication of congestive heart failure. Despite their long-term use for hypertension, beta blockers have only recently been implicated as important new drugs for CHF. Like other beta blockers, Coreg's US labeling currently carries a contraindication against use in CHF.