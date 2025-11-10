SmithKline Beecham's Coreg Approved For Hypertension In The USA

The US Food and Drug Administration approved SmithKline Beecham's Coreg (carvedilol) for marketing on September 14. The beta blocker is indicated for the management of patients with essential hypertension, either alone or in combination with other drugs such as thiazide diuretics.
SB already markets the drug in Europe (Scandinavia, Belgium and Denmark) under the trade name Kredex. SB's partner, Boehringer Mannheim, markets the drug in other European countries and territories outside the USA.
SB said that it would be presenting data at the American Heart Association meeting in November which would support the additional indication of congestive heart failure. Despite their long-term use for hypertension, beta blockers have only recently been implicated as important new drugs for CHF. Like other beta blockers, Coreg's US labeling currently carries a contraindication against use in CHF.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze